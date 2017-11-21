RDU adding 15 more shops, restaurants – and one opened this week

Just in time for one of the busiest travel times of the year, a fifth Starbucks has opened at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The new Starbucks opened this week at the far end of Concourse D in Terminal 2, a part of the airport that has been bereft of shops until now. It will soon be joined by a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Whisky River, a sit-down restaurant with a stage for live music.
The new restaurants are among 15 new shops that will open in Terminal 2 in the coming year, including a Vineyard Vines, TripAdvisor and jewelry store Swarovski. There are already two Starbucks in Terminal 2, on either side of the security gate, and two others in Terminal 1.
More than 200,000 people are expected to travel through Raleigh-Durham International Airport the week of Thanksgiving, about 6 percent more than last year. Sunday is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 38,000 passengers moving through the terminals, which would be an all-time record, said RDU spokeswoman Kristie VanAuken.
Never miss a local story.
The two busiest times will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 a.m. and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. But whenever you’re flying, VanAuken recommends passengers give themselves about two hours to park, get through security and get to their gate.
RDU has created a holiday travel guide with information about parking, passenger pickup, flight status and the airport’s cellphone lot. It can be found at www.rdu.com/holidays.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
Comments