Braves lose 13 international players in MLB sanctions

FILE-This Sept. 4, 2015, file photo shows Atlanta Braves assistant general manager and director of pro scouting John Coppolella talking on the phone in the dugout during batting practice before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, in Washington. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has hit the Atlanta Braves with heavy sanctions, including the loss of nine players, for rules violations committed by the team in the international player market. Manfred on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, also placed former Braves general manager Coppolella on the permanently ineligible list. Former Braves Special Assistant Gordon Blakeley, the team's international scouting chief, is suspended from performing services for any team for one year. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo