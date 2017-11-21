AP source: MLB, Japanese counterpart agree on posting deal

Business

A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball, it's Japanese counterpart and the American players' union agreed Tuesday to a new posting system that could allow Japanese star pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani to be put up for bid next week.

The agreement is still not in writing and must be ratified by Nippon Professional Baseball and the players' union, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because no comments were authorized.

Major league owners are scheduled to vote for ratification on Dec. 1 and Ohtani is expected to be posted then or the following day. Under a shortened timetable this offseason big league teams willing to pay the posting fee, expected to be the maximum $20 million, have 21 days to negotiate a major league contract.

As part of the deal, a tiered system for posting fees will start next November 1. The fee will be 20 percent of the first $25 million of a contract, including earned bonuses and options; 17. 5 percent of the next $25 million and 15 percent of any amount over $50 million.

For minor league contracts, the fee will be 25 percent of the signing bonus.

Starting next offseason the posting period will be shortened, starting on Dec. 5.

