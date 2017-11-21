Raleigh renters love it here. Yes, we’ve got another title.

If Raleigh makes any more “best of” lists it might explode from its own vanity.
It has now been declared the favorite city in the United States among renters – a place where rats, roaches and repairs aren’t a problem, and the quality of life is high.
That’s what a new survey says.
Abodo, a national rental-hunting firm, says it has done the math to come up with a score for Raleigh of 275 out of 300.
Never miss a local story.
Using data from the U.S. Census 2015 American Housing Survey 2015 housing survey, Abodo calculated a number of indicators assessing renters’ views of their apartments or single-family homes and their neighborhoods, then factored in cost.
Neighborhood stats looked at crime, schools, public transportation and litter. Homes included heating, mold, leaking water, cockroaches and structural problems.
Raleigh scores well on how much people love their apartments coming in at No. 2, but Miami was No. 1 in that category despite its high rents.
Raleigh was tops in neighborhood satisfaction despite weak public transportation. Only 40.7 percent said there was a good bus system, which was the worst score of the 25 measured. Turns out 76.7 percent of renters think there are good schools in their neighborhoods, which is the fourth-best measure.
While some humid, southern cities complained about rats, mice and roaches, Raleigh was not one of them. (Avoid Houston and New Orleans if cockroaches freak you out; New York City, Newark and Philadelphia if you prefer not to share an abode with a rat.)
Abodo concludes that the number of renters in the country is climbing; nearly 37 percent of Americans pay rent.
“As American cities continue to expand, city planners and developers would do well to follow Raleigh’s example, and heed the concerns of a growing renter base comprising Americans from a variety of backgrounds, ages and income levels,” the report concludes.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Here are the top five and their scores:
▪ Raleigh 275 out of 300
▪ Kansas City 232
▪ Washington, D.C.; Arlington and Alexandria, Va. 199
▪ Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Roswell, Ga. 194
▪ Denver, Aurora and Lakewood, Colo. 193
Comments