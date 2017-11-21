Business

French company wins world rights to Purdue-affiliated apple

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:24 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

A French company has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to a disease-resistant apple that's the fruit of a long-running breeding program involving Purdue University.

Benoit Escande Editions SARL recently won the rights to the Juliet apple that's known for its long storage life, smooth, shiny skin and a crisp texture.

The apple is the product of a cooperative breeding program involving Purdue University, Rutgers University and the University of Illinois that began in 1945 to develop apples resistant to a serious fungal pathogen that causes apple scab.

The Juliet apple is gaining popularity for organic production because its resistance to apple scab means growers need significantly less pesticides.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trademarked apples are grown in France by more than 120 growers who distribute them throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Canada.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing
Raleigh's Hillsborough Street 'Target'ed 1:31

Raleigh's Hillsborough Street 'Target'ed

View More Video