Business

DirecTV to pay $9.5M to settle hazardous waste allegations

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:20 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

DirecTV will pay $9.5 million to settle allegations that its California facilities unlawfully dumped hazardous waste.

The attorney general and Alameda County's district attorney announced the settlement on Wednesday.

They said an investigation found that all 25 DirecTV facilities in California improperly disposed of batteries, electronic devices, aerosol cans and other hazardous materials that ended up in landfills.

DirecTV didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing. However, the company agreed to take measures to properly dispose of hazardous waste in the future.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The settlement amends a similar 2014 settlement involving AT&T, which acquired DirecTV in 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing
Raleigh's Hillsborough Street 'Target'ed 1:31

Raleigh's Hillsborough Street 'Target'ed

View More Video