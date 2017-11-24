Business

One person missing after chemical tank explodes in Nash County

By Martha Quillin

mquillin@newsobserver.com

November 24, 2017 01:38 PM

One person is unaccounted for after a tank exploded at a chemical company in Middlesex, news outlets are reporting.

The explosion happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday in a 15,000-gallon outdoor mixing tank. Only one person was scheduled to be at the site at the time, said Lewis Smith of the Nash County fire marshal’s office.

An emergency dispatcher at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were still at the scene of the explosion at Pencco on Friday afternoon. He could not say whether anyone was thought to have been injured.

On its website, Pencco says it makes water- and wastewater-treatment chemicals. The company says it is a top producer of ferric sulfate and ferric chloride.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pencco is based in Sealy, Texas, and also has a location in California. Company officials could not be immediately reached in North Carolina or Texas.

Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video