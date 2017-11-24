One person missing after chemical tank explodes in Nash County

One person is unaccounted for after a tank exploded at a chemical company in Middlesex, news outlets are reporting.
The explosion happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday in a 15,000-gallon outdoor mixing tank. Only one person was scheduled to be at the site at the time, said Lewis Smith of the Nash County fire marshal’s office.
An emergency dispatcher at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were still at the scene of the explosion at Pencco on Friday afternoon. He could not say whether anyone was thought to have been injured.
On its website, Pencco says it makes water- and wastewater-treatment chemicals. The company says it is a top producer of ferric sulfate and ferric chloride.
Pencco is based in Sealy, Texas, and also has a location in California. Company officials could not be immediately reached in North Carolina or Texas.
Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin
