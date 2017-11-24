Reporter's Notebook: Fukushima face-lift masks morass inside

This combination of photos show journalists visiting the Tokyo Electric Power Co.,'s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, top photo taken Feb. 28, 2012 while bottom photo taken on Oct. 12, 2017, in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. Visitors no longer must put on hazmat suits and full-face charcoal-filter masks, or plastic shoe covers, unless they are going to the most contaminated areas. Journalists donned the gear for low-dose areas: a helmet, double socks, cotton gloves, surgical mask, goggles, and a vest with a personal dosimeter. AP Photo)