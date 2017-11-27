Business

Man who died in Nash County chemical explosion has been identified, police say

By Martha Quillin

mquillin@newsobserver.com

November 27, 2017 09:52 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 15 MINUTES AGO

MIDDLESEX

Police have identified the man killed in an explosion at a Nash County chemical plant on Friday as Dale Allen Bachmann, the plant manager.

Bachmann, 64, of Middlesex, was the only person at the Pencco plant when the accident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday. The explosion involved a 15,000-gallon outdoor mixing tank at the plant.

Pencco is a Texas-based company that makes chemicals used in water treatment operations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Middlesex Police Chief Michael Collins said Monday that he hopes to have a report from Occupational Safety and Health investigators by the end of the day on the cause of the explosion.

Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video