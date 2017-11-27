Man who died in Nash County chemical explosion has been identified, police say

Police have identified the man killed in an explosion at a Nash County chemical plant on Friday as Dale Allen Bachmann, the plant manager.
Bachmann, 64, of Middlesex, was the only person at the Pencco plant when the accident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday. The explosion involved a 15,000-gallon outdoor mixing tank at the plant.
Pencco is a Texas-based company that makes chemicals used in water treatment operations.
Middlesex Police Chief Michael Collins said Monday that he hopes to have a report from Occupational Safety and Health investigators by the end of the day on the cause of the explosion.
