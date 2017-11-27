FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday, Nov. 27, as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news.
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday, Nov. 27, as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday, Nov. 27, as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Banks and retailers were among the big gainers. Energy stocks lagged the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Several companies were also moving on deal news. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo

Business

Asian shares mostly lower after sluggish Wall Street session

AP Business Writer

November 27, 2017 10:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOKYO

Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a sluggish post-Thanksgiving trading sessionon Wall Street.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 percent to 22,461.10. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost less than 0.1 percent to 5,986.80. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2 percent to 2,513.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.7 percent to 29,485.42, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.4 percent to 3,308.55. Shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,601.42. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.1 percent to 23,580.78, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2 percent to 6,878.52. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 0.4 percent to 1,513.31. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

NORTH KOREA WORRIES: Reports that Pyongyang may be readying another missile launch also weighed on investor sentiments in the region. The Japanese wire service Kyodo reported, citing a government source, that Japan was on alert after catching radio signals suggesting North Korea might be preparing for a ballistic missile launch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

FEDERAL RESERVE: Investors also will have their eye on departing U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks before Congress and a possible vote in the Senate on its version of a U.S. tax overhaul bill.

THE QUOTE: "A combination of a lift in risk-sentiment and the lack of prominent leads in the day ahead may provide little impetus for Asian markets to exhibit a strong recovery, though moves certainly remain to be seen," says Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 36 cents to $57.75 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 84 cents to settle at $58.11 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 21 cents to $63.17.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.17 Japanese yen from 111.11 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1902 from $1.1897.

___

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed to this report.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video