Denver coffee shop apologizes for gentrification 'joke'

The Ink! coffee shop is shown after graffiti was erased from the walls of the building in the River North Art district Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Denver. The shop, which is part of a Colorado chain, has been in the eye of a storm of outrage from neighbors after putting up a sidewalk sign that said the owners were "happily gentrifying" the area, a transformation that has forced many of the former residents and businesses to move out and make way for salons, pilates studios and brew pubs. David Zalubowski AP Photo