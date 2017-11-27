Business

Consumer advocate seeks input on proposed NIPSCO rate hikes

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:55 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MUNSTER, Ind.

The state consumer advocate is seeking public input on a proposal from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase natural gas rates by about 20 percent for the average customer over the next two years.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is seeking written comments. It will also hold public hearings on the request, starting with one Dec. 12 in Fort Wayne.

The Merrillville-based utility provides natural gas to 820,000 customers in 32 counties. If approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, NIPSCO says residential customers now paying $50 a month now would see an overall increase of $10 per month.

NIPSCO says its base natural gas rates haven't increased in more than 25 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

Find it on the web at: https://www.in.gov/oucc/

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video