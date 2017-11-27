Business

Braves hire Tinnish, promote Minasian in front office revamp

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

Alex Anthopoulos began assembling his team in the Atlanta Braves' front office Monday, hiring Andrew Tinnish as vice president of amateur and international scouting and promoting Perry Minasian to replace recently hired Adam Fisher as assistant general manager.

Anthopoulos was hired as executive vice president and general manager two weeks ago, taking total control of baseball operations for a team rocked by a scandal involving the international player market and domestic draft. Major League Baseball doled out heavy sanctions against the Braves and banned former GM John Coppolella for life.

Tinnish comes to Atlanta from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he served as assistant GM and oversaw the club's international scouting operation. Minasian, who also received the title of vice president of baseball operations, joined the Braves in September after serving nine years in the Blue Jays organization.

Both are very familiar to Anthopoulos, who was Toronto's GM for six seasons.

Fisher and Minasian were both hired by Coppolella, with Fisher serving as assistant GM. But Anthopoulos decided to go with Minasian in that role and let Fisher go, less than three months after he joined the Braves from the New York Mets.

