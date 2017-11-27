This photo shows Starbucks' cups with a new design at a Starbucks coffee shop in New York on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. If this year's Starbucks holiday cup wasn't red enough, the chain is releasing another one this week that's mostly that color. The new cup, in stores for a limited time, has a white heart in the middle and an illustration of two hands making a heart shape.
This photo shows Starbucks' cups with a new design at a Starbucks coffee shop in New York on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. If this year's Starbucks holiday cup wasn't red enough, the chain is releasing another one this week that's mostly that color. The new cup, in stores for a limited time, has a white heart in the middle and an illustration of two hands making a heart shape. Hiro Komae AP Photo
This photo shows Starbucks' cups with a new design at a Starbucks coffee shop in New York on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. If this year's Starbucks holiday cup wasn't red enough, the chain is releasing another one this week that's mostly that color. The new cup, in stores for a limited time, has a white heart in the middle and an illustration of two hands making a heart shape. Hiro Komae AP Photo

Business

Starbucks releases another holiday cup. This time, it's red.

AP Retail Writer

November 27, 2017 10:50 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

If this year's Starbucks holiday cup wasn't red enough, the chain is releasing another one this week that's mostly that color.

The new cup, in stores for a limited time, has a white heart in the middle and an illustration of two hands making a heart shape.

The holiday cup released earlier this month was mostly white, and Starbucks encouraged customers to color in the designs themselves.

Holiday cups have been released since 1997. They regularly draw praise and criticism on social media, once even spurring a boycott call from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Starbucks Corp. says the new cup celebrates "the good in each other." Last year, before the regular holiday cup, it released a green version that it called "a symbol of unity."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video