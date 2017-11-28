Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih walks off stage after giving a speech in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates both said Tuesday that those wanting to know whether OPEC will extend its production cuts will have to wait until the cartel's upcoming Vienna meeting on Thursday.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih walks off stage after giving a speech in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates both said Tuesday that those wanting to know whether OPEC will extend its production cuts will have to wait until the cartel's upcoming Vienna meeting on Thursday. Jon Gambrell AP Photo
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih walks off stage after giving a speech in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates both said Tuesday that those wanting to know whether OPEC will extend its production cuts will have to wait until the cartel's upcoming Vienna meeting on Thursday. Jon Gambrell AP Photo

Business

Saudi oil minister mum on issue of oil production cuts

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 03:13 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's oil minister says those waiting to see if OPEC will extend production cuts will have to wait until the cartel's upcoming Vienna meeting.

Khalid al-Falih made the comments Tuesday at a petrochemical conference in Dubai.

He ignored shouted questions from journalists after his speech, waving as he walked off with Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei.

Al-Mazrouei later told journalists it also was too early to discuss what decision OPEC may make at its Thursday meeting in Vienna.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

OPEC and Russia are expected to extend the latest cuts in oil production they announced last year until the end of 2018.

Crude oil prices now sit around $60 a barrel after bottoming out around $30 a barrel in January 2016, hurting the oil-dependent economies of the Gulf and elsewhere.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video