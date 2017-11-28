Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and members Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas and Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., back left, walk from the the West Wing to speak to reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.
Business

GOP struggles to win over holdout senators to big tax bill

Associated Press

November 28, 2017 03:28 AM

WASHINGTON

Republicans are struggling to win over resistant GOP senators to a sweeping tax bill that President Donald Trump and their party have set as a vital political goal.

Trump, who has assured lawmakers there will be changes, is traveling to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to personally lobby Republican senators. Senate GOP leaders hope to pass the bill this week.

Anxious to pass a tax overhaul package by year's end with an eye to the 2018 elections, Trump and the GOP leaders scrambled Monday to make changes to the Senate version to woo the Republican holdouts. Republicans have only two votes to spare in the Senate, where they hold a 52-48 edge, and anticipate Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie, if needed.

