The NC Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. are wrapping buses in Seattle with ads promoting North Carolina’s “firsts” in hopes of luring Amazon’s second headquarters.
The NC Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. are wrapping buses in Seattle with ads promoting North Carolina’s “firsts” in hopes of luring Amazon’s second headquarters. Courtesy of NC Department of Commerce
The NC Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. are wrapping buses in Seattle with ads promoting North Carolina’s “firsts” in hopes of luring Amazon’s second headquarters. Courtesy of NC Department of Commerce

Business

NC invades Amazon’s back yard in pitch for HQ2

By Craig Jarvis

cjarvis@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 12:46 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 17 MINUTES AGO

North Carolina is reaching all the way across the country to promote its bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters, with advertisements running on city buses in the company’s own backyard of Seattle.

The series of bus ads that began circulating earlier this month promote North Carolina’s “firsts” beyond its best-known claim to have been first in flight – such as the first public university, first state-funded art museum, and invention of the prosthetic hand with individual finger control, the “Ctrl-Alt-Del” reboot computer command, and the bar code.

The bus ads are part of a broader campaign to attract businesses, including Amazon, called N.C. Next Firsts. The state commerce department and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. are spending about $92,000 on the campaign, which includes digital ads, social media, public relations and T-shirts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 3:02

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC

CEOs say partnership will enhance healthcare in NC 1:27

CEOs say partnership will enhance healthcare in NC

Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 2:25

Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:08

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage'

'I feel like I would have lost my life' without Smart NC, says patient 2:23

'I feel like I would have lost my life' without Smart NC, says patient

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 6:42

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare

  • Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

    The Research Triangle Regional Partnership, which is an association of economic developers, hopes this video they produced promoting life in the Triangle will help woo Amazon to the area.

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

The Research Triangle Regional Partnership, which is an association of economic developers, hopes this video they produced promoting life in the Triangle will help woo Amazon to the area.

Research Triangle Regional Partnership

Amazon is promising to spend $5 billion and employ 50,000 people over time at the location chosen for a second headquarters. More than 200 proposals have been submitted from state, regional and local hopefuls. Amazon says a selection will be made next year. The company is expected to release a short list of its finalists on Friday, Dec. 1.

Four proposals have come from North Carolina: the Triangle, Charlotte region, Triad and Hickory. The N.C. Next Firsts drive is meant to benefit communities across the state by using the Amazon momentum to draw attention to the state’s attractions.

The state is trying to generate Facebook, Twitter (#NCNextFirsts) and other social media traffic by asking people to upload a photo or video with their own impressions of North Carolina firsts. T-shirts will be given out at random to those who use that hashtag, or they can be purchased at ncnextfirsts.myshopify.com. T-shirt sales benefit the state’s science, math and technology education center.

More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 3:02

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC

CEOs say partnership will enhance healthcare in NC 1:27

CEOs say partnership will enhance healthcare in NC

Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 2:25

Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:08

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage'

'I feel like I would have lost my life' without Smart NC, says patient 2:23

'I feel like I would have lost my life' without Smart NC, says patient

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 6:42

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Amazon

Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 3:02

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC

CEOs say partnership will enhance healthcare in NC 1:27

CEOs say partnership will enhance healthcare in NC

Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 2:25

Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:08

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage'

'I feel like I would have lost my life' without Smart NC, says patient 2:23

'I feel like I would have lost my life' without Smart NC, says patient

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 6:42

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

View More Video