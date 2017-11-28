Business

Eni receives federal permit for US Arctic offshore drilling

By DAN JOLING Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:55 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

An Italian energy company has received permission to drill oil exploration wells in U.S. Arctic waters.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement announced Tuesday it approved an application from Eni (EN-ee) U.S. Operating Co. Inc. to drill in the Beaufort (BOH-fort) Sea.

Exploratory drilling could start next month.

The drilling will take place from Spy Island, a gravel artificial island near Prudhoe Bay.

Eni already has 18 production wells on the island and nearby onshore leases that extract oil from state lands.

Eni will use extended-reach drilling techniques to reach federal submerged lands.

Environmental groups oppose additional Arctic Ocean drilling.

Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity in a statement says a major spill would threaten coastal communities and Arctic wildlife.

