Business

Police ID body of boy found on top of commuter train car

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

Police have identified the body of a boy who was found electrocuted on top of a commuter train car in Philadelphia.

Authorities say 15-year-old Raekwon Jones, of Philadelphia, was electrocuted overnight Friday while the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train was at downtown Suburban Station. His body was discovered hours later at another nearby station.

His face and body had severe burns, making identification difficult.

Police said Tuesday it's unclear why he was on top of the train.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SEPTA officials say the trains are powered by close to 12,000 volts of electricity. They say the power is strong enough to kill someone without being touched by overhead wires.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video