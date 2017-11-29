AP EXCLUSIVE: A contractor fails to deliver Puerto Rico aid

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, some roofs damaged by the whip of Hurricane Maria are still exposed to rainy weather conditions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A newly created Florida company with an unproven record won more than $30 million in contracts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency tarps and plastic sheeting for repairs to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. Bronze Star LLC never delivered those urgently needed supplies, which even months later remain in demand on the island. Carlos Giusti AP Photo