Business

April hiring planned for Louisiana higher education leader

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's top college board intends to choose the state's next higher education commissioner in April.

The Advocate reports that Robert Levy, chairman of the Board of Regents' six-member search committee, said Tuesday the panel hopes to have final interviews with contenders around April 4.

Joseph Rallo, in the commissioner's job since January 2015, plans to retire from the position that pays him $364,000 a year. Although his contract ends in December, Rallo has agreed to stay until June while the board searches for a new commissioner.

The Board of Regents has hired search firm AGB Consulting of Washington, D.C., to conduct a national search for job candidates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The commissioner oversees policy governing Louisiana's 38 public colleges, their 217,000 students and the financing formula that divvies up state dollars to campuses.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

    More than half of America plans to shop this holiday weekend. The discounts may not be as good as last year, but that's not stopping the 164 million who say they'll shop online or visit a store.

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

View More Video