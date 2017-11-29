Tower company moving headquarters to Cary

CTI Towers, a private tower company, announced that it will be moving its headquarters to Cary.
The company owns and leases out towers for wireless carriers and its clients include AT&T, Sprint and Verizon Wireless. CTI recently acquired 360 towers giving it over 1,000 tower assets throughout the country.
CTI, which was founded in 2011, has been based in Franklin, Mass. It will start operations in Cary on Feb. 1, said CEO Anthony Peduto.
He credited the area’s talent pool as part of the reason for its move.
“All of our major customers, as well as other tower companies, have a presence in the market so we believe we will have the ability to attract people with wireless experience. CTI is continuing to grow, and we will need to hire talented people in the market,” Peduto said in the statement.
In addition to the management team that will be relocating from Franklin, CTI plans to hire 25 full time new employees, Peduto said. They will included salespersons, administrators, managers, paralegals and administrative support. New employees will be trained in CTI’s Boston office until operations begin in February, he said.
The new corporate headquarters will be in the Highwoods property at 5000 CentreGreenWay.
The company did not receive incentives for the move.
For more information, go to: www.ctitowers.com/
