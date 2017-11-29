Business

Fort Wayne mayor could veto contractor campaign donor limits

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:54 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

Fort Wayne's mayor is considering whether to veto a proposal aimed at banning companies from bidding on public contracts if they donate more than $2,000 a year to an elected city official's campaign.

The City Council voted 6-2 on Tuesday night to approve the ordinance. It limits companies and any employee owning more than 7.5 percent of the business to a total of $2,000 in donations a year or $8,000 per four-year election cycle.

Republican Councilman John Crawford says he hopes the limits would build confidence in local government. Aides to Democratic Mayor Tom Henry have questioned the proposal's constitutionality.

Henry spokesman John Perlich tells The Journal Gazette those concerns remain and a mayoral veto is a possibility.

