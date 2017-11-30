Business

Walker signs bill legalizing hemp farming in Wisconsin

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:56 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that allows Wisconsin farmers to grow industrial hemp.

Walker signed the bill Thursday.

The bill passed the Legislature unanimously. The measure's sponsor, Republican Rep. Jesse Kremer, tweeted Thursday that the bill will make Wisconsin a leader in hemp production. His tweet included the hashtag "AmericasHempland."

At least 30 other states have legalized hemp farming. Supporters say hemp has a wide range of uses and legalizing it gives farmers another profitable crop.

Under the new law, hemp plants couldn't contain more than 0.3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Hemp farmers with drug convictions would not be eligible for state-issued licenses to grow the crop.

