Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Asian stock markets were marginally higher Friday, after an overnight recovery of technology stocks on Wall Street. An agreement among key crude exporting countries to extend oil output cuts boosted sentiment. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

Business

Global stocks mixed after tech recovery, China data

By YOUKYUNG LEE AP Business Writer

December 01, 2017 04:41 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Global stocks were mixed on Friday after a technology stocks recovered from heavy selling the day before. An agreement among key crude exporting countries to extend oil production cuts boosted sentiment but weak China factory data tempered appetite for risk.

KEEPING SCORE: Europe opened weaker with Britain's FTSE 100 dipping 0.2 percent to 7,310.50. France's CAC 40 dropped 0.7 percent to 5,335.19 while Germany's DAX lost 0.8 percent to 12,921.98. Futures indicated a weak start on Wall Street with Dow futures down 0.2 percent. S&P futures retreated 0.3 percent.

ASIA'S DAY: Asian stocks mostly finished with modest gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to 22,819.03 while South Korea's Kospi fell less than 0.1 percent to 2,475.41. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.4 percent to 29,074.24 and China's Shanghai Composite Index finished flat at 3,317.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3 percent to 5,989.80. Stocks in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "The recovery in technology stocks looks set to ignite a rebound for Asian equities into the end of the week," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

TECH STOCKS: Following an overnight recovery of technology stocks on Wall Street, investors picked up Asian tech stocks a day after their pull back. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, rose 2.2 percent. SK Hynix rose 0.8 percent while Samsung Electronics gained 0.1 percent. LG Electronics jumped 3.9 percent.

CHINA DATA: In China, the latest Caixin purchasing managers' index showed that factory activity fell to its lowest level in five months in November while confidence about the business outlook also dropped. The indicator that shows a snapshot of operating conditions in China's manufacturing economy registered 50.8 last month, down from 51.0 in October.

OIL: Crude oil prices gained after OPEC and a group of allied oil-producing nations agreed to extend crude output cuts until the end of next year. Benchmark U.S. crude added 29 cents to $57.69 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract finished at $57.40 per barrel on Thursday, up 10 cents. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 33 cents to $62.96 per barrel in London. It finished at $62.63 a barrel, up 10 cents in the previous day.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 112.39 yen from 112.54 yen while the euro rose slightly to $1.1920 from $1.1904.

