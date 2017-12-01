This futuristic toilet could save lives – and it’s closer than you think

More Videos 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims Pause 1:08 CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:52 NC mega health care partnership by the numbers 2:08 Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 2:23 'I feel like I would have lost my life' without Smart NC, says patient 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 2:08 HB2 protesters arrested at Legislature 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Off-grid toilet may save military lives A self-powered toilet that sterilizes, dries and burns waste is being developed by RTI International in NC. The "Off-Grid Toilet" could save lives in conflict zones because it doesn't require waste and fuel transportation in and out of the battlefield. A self-powered toilet that sterilizes, dries and burns waste is being developed by RTI International in NC. The "Off-Grid Toilet" could save lives in conflict zones because it doesn't require waste and fuel transportation in and out of the battlefield. RTI International

