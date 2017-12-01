Venezuela arrests cousin of ex-oil czar in corruption probe

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, Rafael Ramirez, security council president and Venezuela's ambassador to the U.N., talks to the press as he arrives for UN Security Council consultations. A cousin of the former Venezuelan oil czar, Diego Salazar, was arrested in an investigation into a series of accounts in an Andorran bank suspected of being used to launder about $1.6 billion in corrupt funds, Venezuela's attorney general announced Dec. 1, 2017. Richard Drew, File AP Photo