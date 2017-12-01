Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, and other Republican senators gather to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, and other Republican senators gather to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

GOP tax plan includes special break for conservative college

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:28 PM

WASHINGTON

Senate Democrats on Friday slammed a provision in the Republicans' sweeping tax bill designed to give a special tax break to a conservative college in Michigan.

Democrats said the tax break was designed to help just one politically-connected school: Hillsdale College in southern Michigan.

"I can't find anybody else in America who benefits from this particular provision. That doesn't strike me as right," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. "There are so many deserving schools in Oregon and Pennsylvania and elsewhere who don't get this special treatment."

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said, "It feels like this is a very limited provision written for a very special person."

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., acknowledged he sponsored the language and Hillsdale College would benefit from it.

Toomey defended Hillsdale as "a wonderful institution" and said other schools might qualify for the tax break, too. His provision would shield schools that receive no federal aid from language in the tax package that taxes the investment income of some colleges and universities.

Toomey said a school that declines federal funds saves taxpayers "a tremendous amount of money."

"I do understand that my colleagues on the far left do not have fond opinion of Hillsdale. But I do. I actually think it's a wonderful institution," Toomey said.

Democrats complained that some well-known conservatives have connections to the school, including Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Graduates include Erik Prince, who is DeVos' brother and the founder of the government contractor once known as Blackwater, and former Rep. Chris Chocola of Indiana. Chocola once headed the conservative Club for Growth, an advocacy group that Toomey also once led.

