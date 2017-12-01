Business

Report: Ride operator won't get fined in fatal fair accident

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:07 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Officials say the Ohio state agriculture department has decided not to fine the operators of a thrill ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one.

The Dayton Daily News reports that an investigative summary released Friday says the Ohio Department of Agriculture will not fine Amusements of America even though the company failed to report the accident without 24 hours as required by law.

The summary says the group, however, did notify the state immediately.

A four-passenger carriage on the swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart July 26 and flung one of the ride's carriages into the air. Eighteen-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell died.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dutch manufacturer, KMG, said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

    Biomedical engineers at Duke have created a fully functioning artificial human heart muscle large enough to patch over damage typically seen in patients who have suffered a heart attack. The advance takes a major step toward the end goal of repairing dead heart muscle in human patients.

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims
Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video