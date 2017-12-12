Rex Hospital’s ER may soon have fewer mentally ill patients. Here’s why.

More Videos 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care Pause 1:27 Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 3:07 Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 1:08 Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:47 Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:21 Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Northern Durham and Southern Durham 3:12 SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care UNC Rex Healthcare introduced a new holding area for emergency mental health patients on Dec. 12, 2017. It gets psychiatric patients out of the regular emergency room into a quiet area as they wait, sometime for days, for a bed to open in an appropriate facility. UNC Rex Healthcare introduced a new holding area for emergency mental health patients on Dec. 12, 2017. It gets psychiatric patients out of the regular emergency room into a quiet area as they wait, sometime for days, for a bed to open in an appropriate facility. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

