The hotel planned for One Glenwood tower will be a new boutique brand

Details have emerged about what the hotel in the One Glenwood tower project under construction will look like.
It will be a 126-room, seven-story boutique hotel that will connect with surrounding neighborhoods by steering guests toward bars and restaurants, and include health and fitness options in the hotel. It is expected to open in the spring of 2019.
The hotel will be called Origin, which is a new brand developed by The Thrash Group, developers based in Mississippi. The brand emphasizes “experience-driven lifestyle with a passion for local culture,” according to a news release from the Schulte Hospitality Group. The hotel management company from Kentucky will operate Origin.
It will be the third hotel in that brand, which began with the Origin Red Rocks in Golden, Colo., that is expected to open next summer.
One Glenwood is a 10-story tower on Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue that will also house shops and shared office space. Heritage Properties, which is developing the highrise, sold the land for $2.25 million last week.
Two other hotels are planned nearby: The five-story Willard will be on Glenwood Avenue and Willard Street near Hillsborough Street. It will be a Marriott brand. A hotel could also be coming to the warehouse district near The Dillion, a mixed-use high rise, and Union Station, according to investors, who recently bought two old buildings there.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
