Raleigh’s WedPics sold to California company

Justin Miller, the Raleigh entrepreneur behind the smartphone apps WedPics and Deja Mi and El Taco Cartel, has sold WedPics to the California company Mixbook.
Miller started WedPics, an app that aggregates photos and videos, and allows couples to have a private mobile album for their whole wedding experience, five years ago with co-founders Idan Koren, Andy Heymann and Tyler Mahoney.
The company, which was initially run out of Miller’s home, raised around $10 million in funding.
“Wedpics has been apart of over 1 million weddings around the world,” Miller said Wednesday. Seven million people have made accounts and 75 million photos have been uploaded.
Miller declined to say how much Mixbook paid for WedPics. The Palo Alto-based tech company offers online design tools for printing photo products. Mixbook, Miller said, “specializes in creating really beautiful photo books.”
Miller said he will stay on as an adviser during the transition and that some of WedPics 15 employees will be stay as well.
“Several of my folks have already picked up new positions at start-ups in Raleigh and Durham.”
As for whether Mixbook will be hiring any new employees in the area, that’s unclear.
“I don’t think there are any definitive plans,” Miller said.
