Justin Miller, left, and Tyler Mahoney, co-founded WedPics, along iwth Idan Koren and Andy Heymann (not photographed). The photo sharing app has been sold to a California company.
Justin Miller, left, and Tyler Mahoney, co-founded WedPics, along iwth Idan Koren and Andy Heymann (not photographed). The photo sharing app has been sold to a California company. Staff photos N&O file photo
Justin Miller, left, and Tyler Mahoney, co-founded WedPics, along iwth Idan Koren and Andy Heymann (not photographed). The photo sharing app has been sold to a California company. Staff photos N&O file photo

Business

Raleigh’s WedPics sold to California company

By Max Diamond

mdiamond@newsobserver.com

December 13, 2017 05:26 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Justin Miller, the Raleigh entrepreneur behind the smartphone apps WedPics and Deja Mi and El Taco Cartel, has sold WedPics to the California company Mixbook.

Miller started WedPics, an app that aggregates photos and videos, and allows couples to have a private mobile album for their whole wedding experience, five years ago with co-founders Idan Koren, Andy Heymann and Tyler Mahoney.

The company, which was initially run out of Miller’s home, raised around $10 million in funding.

“Wedpics has been apart of over 1 million weddings around the world,” Miller said Wednesday. Seven million people have made accounts and 75 million photos have been uploaded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

wedpics
The photo sharing app WedPics has been used at more than 1 million weddings, according to the company’s founder Justin Miller.

Miller declined to say how much Mixbook paid for WedPics. The Palo Alto-based tech company offers online design tools for printing photo products. Mixbook, Miller said, “specializes in creating really beautiful photo books.”

Miller said he will stay on as an adviser during the transition and that some of WedPics 15 employees will be stay as well.

“Several of my folks have already picked up new positions at start-ups in Raleigh and Durham.”

As for whether Mixbook will be hiring any new employees in the area, that’s unclear.

“I don’t think there are any definitive plans,” Miller said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

    UNC Rex Healthcare introduced a new holding area for emergency mental health patients on Dec. 12, 2017. It gets psychiatric patients out of the regular emergency room into a quiet area as they wait, sometime for days, for a bed to open in an appropriate facility.

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care
Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims
Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

View More Video