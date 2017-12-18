200 jobs announced for technology hub in Wake County

Conduent Inc. plans to hire 200 workers over the next three years at a global innovation hub it has planned for Wake County.
The jobs announcement came on Monday as a state committee that approves financial incentives agreed to award $2.8 million to the company if it makes hiring and investment goals.
The New Jersey company, which separated from Xerox in January, provides transaction processing, automation and analytics for a variety of companies. If you’ve paid at a hospital parking deck, there’s a chance you used a Conduent system.
Conduent already employs more than 5,500 workers in Morrisville, Cary, Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte and Henderson – something its CEO noted in announcing the expansion.
“Given Conduent has a strong relationship in North Carolina already – with more employees here than any other state – opening a new global technology and innovation hub in the heart of the Research Triangle is the right move for our clients and our people,” CEO Ashok Vemuri said in a statement.
The company says it will invest $2.7 million for the new facility in an office park in Morrisville.
Workers at the Morrisville site will focus on data modeling, machine learning, artificial intelligence and sensor technologies. Conduent will be hiring research scientists and software developers at the location as well as hiring for finance, information technology, legal and human resource positions. The site is scheduled to begin operating in March.
Salaries will vary by position, but the average annual wage will be $100,000, which is higher than the current Wake County average of $53,783.
The state incentives awarded to Conduent will come from a Jobs Investment Development Grant and a community college grant program. Conduent will also receive $41,512 in incentives from Wake County and $40,500 from the town of Morrisville.
