Chinese tire maker to receive $152M in incentives to bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County

Triangle Tyre Co. will bring 800 jobs over five years to a megasite in Edgecombe County, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce on Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to announce the deal at Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro on Tuesday afternoon.
The company, based in China, will receive $65.7 million in state incentives and $86 million from Edgecombe County.
The company says it will invest $580 million in two tire plants which will be located at the Kingsboro megasite, which was created to lure a large manufacturer to the county.
The two plants will be built in phases. The first, which will make tires for passenger vehicles, will begin construction in the second half of 2019 and be fully operational by 2020. The second plant, which will make tires for commercial vehicles, should be fully operational in 2022. The two plants are expected to be able to produce 6 million tires annually.
Triangle Tyre Co. was founded in 1976 and is based in Weihai, China. It is a subsidiary of Triangle Group Co.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
