A Chinese tire maker is bringing 800 jobs to Edgecombe County over five years.
A Chinese tire maker is bringing 800 jobs to Edgecombe County over five years. AP
A Chinese tire maker is bringing 800 jobs to Edgecombe County over five years. AP

Business

Chinese tire maker to receive $152M in incentives to bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County

By Craig Jarvis

cjarvis@newsobserver.com

December 19, 2017 01:28 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH

Triangle Tyre Co. will bring 800 jobs over five years to a megasite in Edgecombe County, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to announce the deal at Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro on Tuesday afternoon.

The company, based in China, will receive $65.7 million in state incentives and $86 million from Edgecombe County.

The company says it will invest $580 million in two tire plants which will be located at the Kingsboro megasite, which was created to lure a large manufacturer to the county.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two plants will be built in phases. The first, which will make tires for passenger vehicles, will begin construction in the second half of 2019 and be fully operational by 2020. The second plant, which will make tires for commercial vehicles, should be fully operational in 2022. The two plants are expected to be able to produce 6 million tires annually.

Triangle Tyre Co. was founded in 1976 and is based in Weihai, China. It is a subsidiary of Triangle Group Co.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

    UNC Rex Healthcare introduced a new holding area for emergency mental health patients on Dec. 12, 2017. It gets psychiatric patients out of the regular emergency room into a quiet area as they wait, sometime for days, for a bed to open in an appropriate facility.

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care
Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims
Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

View More Video