Major townhome project moves forward in Apex – after appeasing some neighbors

A Virginia developer has committed to a major housing development in Apex by acquiring 117 acres to build a 380-home subdivision.
Stanley Martin Homes’ purchase of the land for $12.6 million resolves several years of uncertainty for the mixed-use project known as West Village. The planned subdivision had faced opposition from nearby Westwinds subdivision residents who live in $700,000 homes and didn’t want to live next to a townhouse development and were concerned about traffic congestion.
The project will be built at intersection of NC-540 and Old U.S. 1; Kelly Road cuts through the land that will be developed.
Stanley Martin Homes became involved in West Village about a year ago and scaled back the project after earlier developers couldn’t make it work. Originally proposed at 450 homes, West Village will feature 294 townhouses costing between $290,000 and $350,000, as well as 86 single-family homes costing up to $450,000.
Never miss a local story.
The 117 acres, purchased from three families on Nov. 30, is largely wooded but has several homes that will be cleared to make way for West Village, said George Weller, the developer’s Raleigh division president.
“It’s a great location with access to Raleigh, N.C. State and Research Triangle Park,” Weller said. “It’s a great piece of property.”
The developers plan to break ground on the project this summer and begin pre-selling homes by the spring of 2019.
One of the concessions that placated Westwinds residents was shielding their homes from the West Village townhouses by a buffer zone of single-family homes.
In addition to the 117 acres sold for residential development, the tracts include another 46 acres that are designated for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial development, most likely a grocery store and other services.
West Village will border on the town’s planned Pleasant Park, a 92-acre site for ball fields and athletic facilities for local use and for travel team tournaments. Apex voters in November approved a $48 million bond referendum, about $37 million of which will pay for developing Pleasant Park.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
Comments