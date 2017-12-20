ALDI recalls apples with possible Listeria contamination

Apple assortments sold at grocery stores or distributed in eight states have been recalled because of possible contamination of the potentially deadly bacteria Listeria.
The apples were sold at ALDI stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, Indiana and Kentucky starting Dec. 13, according to a voluntary recall. They were also distributed under the brand name “Apple Ridge” through retail stores in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri and Indiana starting Dec. 11, according to the recall by Jack Brown Produce.
ALDI and Jack Brown Produce issued the recall because of possible health risks of Listeria monocytogenes.
The germ causes an infection called Listeriosis that each year affects about 1,600 people – primarily pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems – and kills 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Details on the recalled ALDI products are as follows:
▪ Honeycrisp apples, 2-pound bag: UPC code: 079954000015.
▪ Honeycrisp apples, unpackaged.
▪ Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious apples, 3-pound bag: UPC codes 033383087139, 03338308689, 033383081175.
The Jack Brown Produce recall also includes the following Apple Ridge brand products:
▪ Honeycrisp apples in 2-pound clear plastic bags.
▪ Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples in 3-pound clear plastic bags.
▪ Fuji and Gala apples in 5-pound red-netted mesh bags.
▪ Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed/individually sold.
The recalled products can be identified by lot numbers printed on bag or product labels and/or closure clips:
Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174.
Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173.
Golden Delicious: NOI 168.
Gala: NOI 164, 166.
Customers with affected products are urged to destroy them. For a full refund or questions, contact Jack Brown Produce at 616-887-9568 and ask for Lisa Ingalls.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments