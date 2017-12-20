More Videos

    Em Sexton, owner of The Flourish in downtown Raleigh, talks about founding her company and her fundraiser to build a home for Peruvian girls rescued from sex trafficking.

Em Sexton, owner of The Flourish in downtown Raleigh, talks about founding her company and her fundraiser to build a home for Peruvian girls rescued from sex trafficking. The Flourish Market
Em Sexton, owner of The Flourish in downtown Raleigh, talks about founding her company and her fundraiser to build a home for Peruvian girls rescued from sex trafficking. The Flourish Market

Business

NC boutique needs your help to raise money to build home for sex trafficking victims

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 04:50 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH

A downtown Raleigh business owner is hoping to make a difference in the lives of girls rescued from sex trafficking.

Emily Sexton, owner and founder of The Flourish Market at 713 Tucker St., launched what she calls the “Together We Build” campaign in hopes of raising $20,000 by Christmas Day to build a home in Peru for the girls.

news-and-observer-1
Construction site in Peru where construction recently started in a secret location in the Amazon.
The Flourish Market

The boutique started out as a fashion truck in 2015, Sexton said, and has since grown, with a mission of giving back. Sexton left her corporate career at Investment Bank “to help win people over to the idea of using their purchasing power for good.”

“All of the products in our shop provide dignified jobs to vulnerable people, and we wanted our customers/the local community to be a part of something extra special and impactful this holiday season,” Sexton said.

The boutique is full of items created by artisans around the world, including women rescued from sex trafficking.

news-and-observer-6
All of these necklaces at The Flourish Market were made by women rescued from sex trafficking in India.
The Flourish Market

The boutique is already halfway to its goal but needs help to raise all of the funds to build the house.

There are many ways to donate to the cause, including:

▪ Legacy Stone: $30 donation

In the shop, you’ll find a bowl of small stones, on which you can write your name and a special message for the girls and the house mom.

“These stones will serve as a reminder they are cherished and loved,” Sexton said. “We invite you to gift a stone headed to Peru to loved ones this Christmas, noting their name and a life mantra they have taught you on a stone as well (a great gift for the person that ‘has it all’).

“We’ll be personally delivering these stones and placing them around the foundation of the house once construction is completed, and they will stay on the property in Kairos Village for many years to come.”

Not local? You can donate online and mail your stone to:

The Flourish Market, 713 Tucker St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

▪ “Shop with meaning” party

Customers can book “shop with meaning” parties and invite friends to shop the boutique. Flourish Market will donate 10 percent of all sales from the parties.

Two-hour party start times are: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., or 5 p.m. (some 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. options may be available). Sunday: 1 p.m., 2 p.m., or 3 p.m.

▪ Christmas concierge appointment

Get some one-on-one help selecting gifts and have 10 percent of your purchase donated.

Email hello@theflourishmarket.com to reserve your time slot.

▪ Dinner and wine with $100 donation

Be a guest at the Sexton home for a $100 donation per person, with dinner and wine for six guests.

Forward your donation receipt to hello@theflourishmarket.com to reserve your date. The dinners will be scheduled in January and February, and will take place at the Sexton home in downtown Raleigh.

▪ Small business boot camp

Get a one-on-one 90-minute session with Sexton to learn social media marketing, email marketing, how to reach customers and clients, marketing, time management, and giving back through business.

The $150 donation sessions will be held in January and February. Forward your donation receipt to hello@theflourishmarket.com to reserve your time slot.

▪ Developer donations

Become an honorary developer of the Peruvian home by donating:

Foundation: $5,000

Walls: $3,000

Roof: $2,500

Floors: $2,000

Plumbing: $1,500

Electricity: $1,200

Windows: $1,000

Mattresses and beds: $500

For more information, go to purecharity.com/togetherwebuild. Shop or donate online at www.theflourishmarket.com.

    Em Sexton, owner of The Flourish in downtown Raleigh, talks about founding her company and her fundraiser to build a home for Peruvian girls rescued from sex trafficking.

