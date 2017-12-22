What’s happening at The Dillon? Here’s a peek; be sure to check out the view.

After more than a year of construction, one of the pioneering developments on downtown’s west side has begun to take shape, stretching toward its full, 17-story height.
The Dillon retail, office and condominium highrise is on time and on budget, reports its developer, John Kane, who led a tour of the building on Thursday to show off its progress firsthand.
If there is a single element worth emphasizing about the design of The Dillon that would be its view: expansive to the south from an outside terrace on the ninth floor, and a full 360 degrees from offices above.
The plan remains for The Dillon to open in summer or fall of next year. Renters will move into two residential towers and businesses into their 220,000 square feet of office space sooner. Thirty-eight percent of the office space has been leased.
▪ Kane said there will be about a half dozen restaurants.
▪ The building will accommodate 1,000 parking spaces on six floors near street level on the south side of the building. Floors 10 through 18 (there is no 13th floor, in keeping with superstition common in hotels) are all office.
▪ Floors one to six on the north part of the project will be apartments.
▪ Included will be a 3,000 square foot fitness center and a saltwater pool.
▪ The Dillon fills up the 2.5-acre city block founded by South West, West Martin, South Harrington and West Hargett streets.
▪ Kane said he expects the final cost to be around $150 million.
Earlier this week Kane Realty announced a new retail tenant: Bishops Cuts & Color, a unisex barber shop that began in Portland, Ore., and has expanded to seven states. A peek at the millennial vibe: the barber shop will play MTV-style music videos and serve free beer.
“With a counter-cultural heritage and a contemporary aesthetic, Bishops is serious about hair and irreverent about most other things,” the barber shop proclaims.
The national chain Urban Outfitters clothing store; local start-up Heirloom Brewshop, offering a coffee, tea and sake bar; and Barcelona Wine Bar and Weaver Street grocery co-op have also signed up.
Stewart, a discipline design, engineering and land planning firm, is designing its own floor, the 11th, where it will move 120 employees.
