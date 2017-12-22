What’s happening at The Dillon? Here’s a peek; be sure to check out the view.

More Videos 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport Pause 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 0:58 The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:46 Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 0:46 Free lunch for needy diners 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:08 Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh After more than a year of construction, one of the pioneering developments on downtown’s west side has begun to take shape. A single element worth emphasizing about the design of The Dillon would be its view: expansive to the south from an outside terrace on the ninth floor, and a full 360 degrees from offices above. The plan remains for The Dillon to open in summer or fall of 2018. After more than a year of construction, one of the pioneering developments on downtown’s west side has begun to take shape. A single element worth emphasizing about the design of The Dillon would be its view: expansive to the south from an outside terrace on the ninth floor, and a full 360 degrees from offices above. The plan remains for The Dillon to open in summer or fall of 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

After more than a year of construction, one of the pioneering developments on downtown’s west side has begun to take shape. A single element worth emphasizing about the design of The Dillon would be its view: expansive to the south from an outside terrace on the ninth floor, and a full 360 degrees from offices above. The plan remains for The Dillon to open in summer or fall of 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com