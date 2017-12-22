Campbell Soup, DHL Supply bringing 195 jobs to Cumberland County

Campbell Soup, in partnership with DHL Supply Chain, will create 140 jobs and invest $40 million in a new distribution center in Fayetteville, according to an announcement Friday from the companies.
The 627,000 square-foot distribution center at Cedar Creek Business Center is one of four distribution centers the companies plan to build across the country. Construction on the Fayetteville site will begin in early 2018.
“Cumberland County is the ideal place to expand our partnership with Campbell Soup Company,” said Franklin Littleton, President of DHL Supply Chain’s Consumer Sector. “We’ve been fortunate to work with Campbell’s since 2013, and see this as the next step on our collaborative journey to improve the company’s supply chain bandwidth and deliver real food that matters for life’s moments.”
In addition to the full-time jobs, the companies expect to hire 55 part-time workers at the site. The Fayetteville Observer reported that managers would earn an average of about $62,000 per year, while warehouse and clerical workers would each make about $28,000 annually.
The companies will receive a $200,000 grant over five years from the One North Carolina Fund if they meet job creation and capital investment targets. The grant requires matching funds from local governments.
“DHL Supply Chain and Campbell chose Cumberland County for its skilled workforce, proximity to major transportation hubs, and favorable business climate,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.
