Business

Elon Musk says Tesla is planning to make a pickup truck

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 05:26 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk says the electric car company will make a pickup truck after the release of its next model.

In a message on Twitter late Tuesday, Musk said: "I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y." The Model Y is an electric SUV that's due for release in about two years.

He said the pickup would probably be slightly bigger than a Ford F-150.

Musk, who had previously hinted that a pickup model was due, was responding to suggestions he had solicited through Twitter about what the company could improve.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tesla has mainly focused on producing passenger cars over the past decade but has branched out in recent years. It plans to make electric semis and has invested in battery production.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

    The Amazon Prime Now hub in Raleigh is gearing up for the last minute holiday gift rush and boasts that it can deliver items with one and two hour delivery times until 11:59 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators
The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 5:35

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas
Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 0:46

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County

View More Video