911 calls show chaos of Washington state train derailment

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, cars from an Amtrak train lay spilled onto Interstate 5 below alongside smashed vehicles as some train cars remain on the tracks above in DuPont, Wash. Dozens of 911 call recordings released by South Sound 911 Dispatch provide a vivid account of the Dec. 18 wreck from survivors and witnesses. Authorities say it could take more than a year to understand how the train carrying 85 passengers and crew members could have ended in disaster as it made its inaugural run along a fast, new 15-mile 24-kilometer) bypass route.