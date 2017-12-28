Business

Vietnam party chief praises fight against corruption

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnam's Communist Party chief has praised the country's fight against corruption, saying it has reached an "unprecedented level" and achieved positive results.

Nguyen Phu Trong was speaking at an online government conference Thursday that was for the first time also attended by other top party and government officials.

Trong's comments come as country's most high-profile court case in decades is set for next month. Nearly two dozen former oil executives including a former Politburo member are accused of embezzlement and mismanagement.

