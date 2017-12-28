Passengers sit in Stansted Airport terminal, Thursday Dec. 28, 2017, where some passengers were stranded overnight after flights were cancelled due to weather conditions. Met Office forecasters said Britain may face the coldest night of the year so far on Thursday and said snow predicted for parts of northern England may spread to a wider area.
Business

Forecasters warn Britain may face coldest night of the year

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 06:35 AM

LONDON

Met Office forecasters say Britain may face the coldest night of the year on Thursday and say snow predicted for parts of northern England may spread to a wider area.

The cold snap has snarled road traffic and led to some flight cancellations.

Officials at Stansted Airport said Thursday that normal flight operations had resumed but some of the 300 passengers who had been stranded overnight are still at the terminal. They are rebooking on other flights.

Flights had been suspended when the runway was closed due to ice. Luton Airport also reported some delays.

Several major highways are closed because of crashes and three climbers had to be rescued from the Cairngorms mountains in northeast Scotland.

