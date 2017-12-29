Indiana liquor stores closed on New Year's Eve, a Sunday

Business

Indiana residents planning to serve alcohol during New Year's Eve festivities will need to stock up in advance this year.

That's because Dec. 31 falls on a Sunday and Indiana still has a Sunday ban on carryout alcohol sales from liquor, grocery and convenience stores.

But this year could be the last time Indiana residents will need to work around the state's Sunday carryout alcohol ban when planning for holiday parties or stocking up for their own needs.

State lawmakers are expected to consider legislation in January that would change state law to allow Sunday sales for the first time since prohibition.

A study commission Indiana lawmakers created to review the state's antiquated alcohol laws earlier this month recommended repealing the Sunday retail sales ban.

