Business

Reports: Turkey, Russia sign loan deal for S-400 air system

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:41 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish media are reporting that Turkish and Russian officials have signed a financing agreement for the purchase of a Russian-made anti-missile system worth $2.5 billion.

The Hurriyet Daily News newspaper said the loan deal for four S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries was signed in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in September that Turkey had signed a deal to buy Russia's most advanced air defense system, drawing concerns from some of Turkey's NATO allies.

Some NATO countries have expressed worries that the S-400 system is not compatible with the alliance's weapons systems.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turkey plans to finance part of the purchase through a Russian loan. Erdogan told a group of journalists that the loan would be set in Russian rubles.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

    The Amazon Prime Now hub in Raleigh is gearing up for the last minute holiday gift rush and boasts that it can deliver items with one and two hour delivery times until 11:59 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators
The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 5:35

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas
Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 0:46

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County

View More Video