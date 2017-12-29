Taiwan's president pledges stronger defense to counter China

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the year-end media event at the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology in Taoyuan county, Taiwan, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Tsai pledged Friday to step up military spending to defend the self-ruled island’s sovereignty in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo