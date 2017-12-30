Business

Standoff at Ukraine post office ends with no one hurt

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 03:56 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

All nine people taken hostage at a post office in Ukraine's second-biggest city have been released and the man who held them has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Ukrainian police chief Serhiy Knyazev said no one was injured in the standoff in Kharkiv.

Police didn't say whether the attacker, who said he had firearms and explosives, made any specific demands.

Initial reports said the man was holding 11 people, but Kharkiv police said after the siege was over that he had taken nine hostages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They said that the hostage-taker first released three women and two children following talks. A boy interviewed in a video posted by a Ukrainian journalist said the man said he had a brain tumor and treated the hostages well, offering them tea or coffee.

The remaining four hostages were freed when police stormed the post office. Ukrainian television stations broadcast footage of the hostage-taker being escorted out of the building by police. The man faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

In a Facebook statement, President Petro Poroshenko thanked police and the national security service for taking part in the operation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Our favorite photos from 2017

    The News & Observer's award-winning photojournalists share some of their favorite photos from 2017.

Our favorite photos from 2017

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017
Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators
The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 5:35

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas

View More Video