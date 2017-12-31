Protests in Iran fanned by exiled journalist, messaging app

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 file photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University while anti-riot Iranian police prevent them to join other protestors, in Tehran, Iran. As protests over Iran's faltering economy rapidly spread across the country, a channel on a mobile messaging app run by an exiled journalist helped fan the passions of some of those who took to the street. The Telegram app shut down a channel run by Roohallah Zam after Iranian authorities complained that it was inciting violence. AP Photo, File)