Skyline view of Raleigh, NC, as seen from the roof of the Holiday Inn Downtown on March 17, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Is NC really a job seeker’s paradise? Here’s how its cities rank in a new study.

By Aaron Moody

January 02, 2018 08:27 AM

Despite its growth and possibilities, North Carolina might not be a job seeker’s paradise.

That’s what a recent ranking of the nation’s best places to find a job suggests, anyway.

No North Carolina city made the top third on the list of the more than 180 U.S. cities that WalletHub compared across 26 categories measuring job-market strength.

The state’s top spots, Raleigh and Charlotte, ranked 65th and 68th, respectively. Durham (No. 96) was the only other N.C. location to break the top 100.

That’s a pretty significant turnaround from May, when Indeed ranked Raleigh the third-best city in the U.S. for job seekers and Charlotte No. 19.

The WalletHub study considered 26 metrics related to job markets and socioeconomics, including job opportunities, economic growth, job satisfaction, housing affordability and family-friendliness.

Four of the top-five cities on the list are suburbs of Phoenix: Chandler (No. 1), Scottsdale (2), Peoria (4) and Gilbert. San Francisco came in third.

Other North Carolina cities making the list were Winston-Salem (ranked 149th), Greensboro (153rd) and Fayetteville (170th).

WalletHub is a personal finance website that also regularly releases surveys and research reports on various topics.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

