Fake highway signs jab at new California immigration law

Fake highway signs have cropped up in California to criticize a new immigration policy that began Jan. 1.
Transportation officials have removed two signs reading "Official Sanctuary State" placed under "Welcome to California" signs near the Nevada and Arizona borders.
Spokesman Mark Dinger says one sign was removed Monday and another on Tuesday. The department has unconfirmed reports of more signs.
The paper signs go on to say "felons, illegals and MS13 welcome! Democrats need the votes!"
Never miss a local story.
The signs popped up in response to California's "sanctuary state" law that adds new protections for immigrants living in the country illegally. It restricts state and local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials.
Dinger says the state doesn't know who put up the signs.
Comments